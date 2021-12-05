Skip to main content
    December 5, 2021
    Steelers vs. Ravens: How to Watch/Listen

    Don't miss any of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens for what sounds like Ben Roethlisberger's final Heinz Field matchup with his AFC North rival. 

    Reports say Roethlisberger believes this is his last season with the Steelers. He has two matchups with the Ravens remaining this season, but the one at home feels pretty important. 

    Add that to a tight AFC North race and the in-house belief this season isn't over and the Steelers versus Ravens matchup gets a lot more exciting. 

    Kickoff starts at 4:25. Don't miss a snap. 

    How to Watch/Listen and Betting Lines:

    Game information: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
    Current Records: Ravens (7-3), Steelers (5-5-1)
    Date/Time: Sunday, December 5, 2021 @ 4:25 pm
    Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh Pa

    Streaming: Fubo TV
    TV: CBS
    Radio: Steelers Radio Network

    Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers +4 (-110) | Baltimore Ravens -4 (-110)
    Moneyline: Pittsburgh (+165) | Cincinnati (-200)
    Total: Over 44 (-110) | Under 44 (-110)

