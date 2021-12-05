Steelers vs. Ravens: How to Watch/Listen
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens for what sounds like Ben Roethlisberger's final Heinz Field matchup with his AFC North rival.
Reports say Roethlisberger believes this is his last season with the Steelers. He has two matchups with the Ravens remaining this season, but the one at home feels pretty important.
Add that to a tight AFC North race and the in-house belief this season isn't over and the Steelers versus Ravens matchup gets a lot more exciting.
Kickoff starts at 4:25. Don't miss a snap.
How to Watch/Listen and Betting Lines:
Game information: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Current Records: Ravens (7-3), Steelers (5-5-1)
Date/Time: Sunday, December 5, 2021 @ 4:25 pm
Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh Pa
Streaming: Fubo TV
TV: CBS
Radio: Steelers Radio Network
Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers +4 (-110) | Baltimore Ravens -4 (-110)
Moneyline: Pittsburgh (+165) | Cincinnati (-200)
Total: Over 44 (-110) | Under 44 (-110)
