Steelers vs. Ravens: How to Watch/Listen

Don't miss any of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens for what sounds like Ben Roethlisberger's final Heinz Field matchup with his AFC North rival.

Reports say Roethlisberger believes this is his last season with the Steelers. He has two matchups with the Ravens remaining this season, but the one at home feels pretty important.

Add that to a tight AFC North race and the in-house belief this season isn't over and the Steelers versus Ravens matchup gets a lot more exciting.

Kickoff starts at 4:25. Don't miss a snap.

How to Watch/Listen and Betting Lines:

Game information: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Records: Ravens (7-3), Steelers (5-5-1)

Date/Time: Sunday, December 5, 2021 @ 4:25 pm

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh Pa

Streaming: Fubo TV

TV: CBS

Radio: Steelers Radio Network

Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers +4 (-110) | Baltimore Ravens -4 (-110)

Moneyline: Pittsburgh (+165) | Cincinnati (-200)

Total: Over 44 (-110) | Under 44 (-110)

