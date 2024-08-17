Steelers Rookie Beanie Bishop Misses Game With Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without undrafted rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop during their second preseason game. The team took the field for warmups as they prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium, but Bishop stood on the sideline, dressed in street clothes.
Bishop is dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered during the practice week, and will now keep him out for the team's second exhibition game. The rookie out of West Virginia has made a lot of noise during the summer, cracking the starting lineup in the team's depth chart. But with a shaky first preseason performance, he would benefit from another opportunity to play a different team.
With Grayland Arnold being placed on Injured Reserve, Bishop is the only real option the Steelers have at nickelback. Cory Trice Jr. is also working in the slot, but has taken more reps on the outside and at dimebacker during sub packages.
Pittsburgh will turn to Thomas Graham at nickel with DeShon Elliott and Damontae Kazee both being able to work there as well. Cam Sutton could get extended reps after spending most of training camp as the third-string due to his eight-game suspension.
Outside of Bishop, the Steelers will be without center Nate Herbig, who reportedly suffered a serious shoulder injury. Rookie Zach Frazier will take over as the starter and is expected to remain in that role moving forward.
All other healthy players are expected to play against the Bills. Starters are anticipating playing four series, led by Russell Wilson at quarterback. Justin Fields and the second string will then take over, followed by Kyle Allen and third string. From there, if there are remaining reps, the team could look at John Rhys Plumlee. They'll utilize the second preseason game to get the first full look at their starting lineups, outside of Bishop.
