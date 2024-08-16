Eagles Discuss Kenny Pickett's Role After Rocky Performance
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game this weekend, with Russell Wilson running the show as the starter. Before they play, though, the first wave of second preseason games began, starting with the Philadelphia Eagles, who were led by Kenny Pickett.
Pickett's performance was not one filled with inaccuracies or bad decisions. He finished the game completing 11 of 13 passes, but only threw for 67 yards, with an average of 5.2 yards per pass. He was also sacked four times during the four drives.
The Eagles finished the first half with three points, trailing the New England Patriots 10-3.
In the second half, third-string passer Tanner McKee stepped in and completed 15 of 19 passes for 140 yards. With their third-string unit in, Philadelphia climbed back from their halftime deficit, winning 14-13, following a two-point conversion by McKee.
After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni explained that Pickett remains the team's second-string quarterback despite McKee's strong performance.
"You saw where they went in today," Sirianni said after the game. "Kenny is the No. 2 and Tanner is our No. 3, and I'm really happy they're both on the roster."
The Eagles have one more preseason game to go, and while Pickett has not struggled to this point, his short throws are catching the attention of fans and analysts. Meanwhile, McKee is making a case for a promotion.
The Steelers traded Pickett for a third-round pick this offseason, replacing him with Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Pittsburgh is trying to decide their own quarterback situation, evaluating Fields and Russell Wilson with two preseason games left.
This time, Wilson will start, and remains in the lead between the two. Still, Fields is putting on a strong showing during the summer, and may be earning an opportunity to showcase his skills with the ones one more time before the regular season.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more