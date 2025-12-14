Steelers Get Star Playmaker Back From Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense will get a nice boost as they take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 15. After coming into the game listed as questionable with a concussion, tight end Darnell Washington has been cleared to play and will suit up for the black and gold.

Washington left Week 14 after a head injury and did not return. The tight end then practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week, being listed as questionable on the Steelers' final injury report. He needed to be cleared by an indepent nuerologist before being able to play, which he was, according to team spokesperson, Burt Lauten. He no longer has an injury designation heading into the game.

#Steelers TE Darnell Washington (concussion) has been cleared from protocol and has been upgraded to have no injury designation for Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 14, 2025

This season, Washington has caught 23 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown. He's found his stride within the offense, becoming the team's go-to option within the position group and finding a groove in the passing game, as well as being their leading blocker at tight end.

Steelers Injuries vs. Dolphins

The Steelers are banged up heading into their game against the Dolphins, so getting Washington back was much-needed good news. The team will be without edge rusher, T.J. Watt, after undergoing lung surgery. Cornerback James Pierre and offensive tackle Andrus Peat are also out, with Pierre suffering a calf injury and Peat suffering a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14.

Nick Herbig will start at outside linebacker, Asante Samuel Jr. will start at cornerback and Dylan Cook will start at left tackle in their places.

Washington was one of two players heading into the game listed as questionable. Defensive tackle and first-round rookie Derrick Harmon will be a game-time decision after missing the last two games with a knee injury. He was unable to practice until the final day of preparation, being limited to end the week.

The Steelers will make their final inactives announcement 90 minutes before kickoff against the Dolphins.

Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) celebrates with running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) and center Zach Frazier (54) after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Washington's Emergence

The Steelers came into the season with three tight ends they viewed as starters. Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiemuth were the more established players, but Washington has taken over throughout the season.

Pittsburgh continues to lean on Washington as an active blocker, but is also starting to utilize him in the passing game as much as possible. Washington has showcased his athleticism this season, and combined with his strength and size, he's becoming the go-to option amongst the trio.

He'll get another opportunity to build on his breakout season against the Dolphins.

