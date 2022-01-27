Ben Roethlisberger Announces Retirement

After 18 seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has cleaned out his locker for the final time.

PITTSBURGH -- After 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is hanging up his cleats for the final time, announcing his official retirement from the game of football.

Roethlisberger shared a video on his social media account, thanking the fans and the Steelers for making his NFL journey special.

"I don't know how to put into words what the game of football has meant to me, and what a blessing it has been," Roethlisberger said. "While I know with confidence I've given my all to the game, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for all it has given me."

Roethlisberger's legacy will come in many forms, but on the field, he'll be one of the greats. After 18 years as a starting quarterback, No. 7 walks away fifth all time in yards passing (64,088) and completions (5,440) and eighth in touchdowns (418). Only Peyton Manning (54) had more game-winning drives than Roethlisberger (53), and only Manning (43) and Tom Brady (42) had more fourth-quarter comebacks (41).

For many, Roethlisberger is all they know during their time as a Steelers fan. The journey next is much in question, but No. 7 is excited for the next step.

Big Ben said that what comes next will be lots of time spent with his wife and children, and from time-to-time, maybe some stops at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to check on his former team.

"The journey has been exhilarating, fueled by a spirit of competition," Roethlisberger said. "Yet the time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children. I retire from football a truly grateful man."

