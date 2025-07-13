Steelers Blamed for George Pickens Problems
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from George Pickens this offseason, trading the fourth-year wide receiver to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a third-round NFL Draft pick.
At the time of the trade, it was made known by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the team was ready to move on from Pickens for some character concerns. Pickens, who just turned 24 years old at the time of the trade, has had an 800, 1,000 and 900 yard seasons to start his career, and has worked with multiple different quarterbacks. Still, the team felt it was the right time to move on from him before the season.
"Staying with Pittsburgh-related matters, the Steelers moved on from Pickens for a few reasons. His maturity issues were well-known within Pittsburgh’s locker room and front office. So, the Steelers made the evaluation that Pickens and Rodgers probably would not hit it off," Fowler said.
Pickens made it known on social media that he forced his way out of Pittsburgh, and has since had some tense moments with the fanbase online.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes the problem wasn't Pickens, though, and rather the Steelers. And that under utilizing their top weapon was the reason for the departure.
"He’s the guy who’s open when he’s not open," Florio said, speaking on PFT Live. "He’s the guy who will contort his body in midair and make the contested catch, and he can get separation. [The Steelers] just didn’t use him enough.
The Steelers replaced Pickens with DK Metcalf, trading with the Seattle Seahawks prior to the Cowboys trade to add their WR1. Florio thinks Dallas may have one, though, and that even though the Steelers had concerned, things might prove to be more favorite for the Cowboys with their new star wide receiver.
"When Pickens starts making the highlight reel catches, will they rotate the coverage toward him, and then Ceedee Lamb starts going off?" Florio said. "They may be on to something with George Pickens."
