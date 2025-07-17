Steelers Star Sends Strong T.J. Watt Message
The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently embroiled in a stand-off of sorts with edge rusher T.J. Watt as training camp quickly arrives, but another one of the team's defensive stars wants to ensure that he sticks around long-term.
While appearing on "The Rich Eisen Show", Cameron Heyward campaigned for Watt to get his well-deserved extension while also stating that he'd try to convince Steelers general manager Omar Khan not to trade him if the situation ever reached that stage.
“That’s my brother, I want that dude to get paid what he deserves,” he said. “I’m going up to Omar, and I’m telling him, ‘That’s not happening.’ If there’s even a trade that gets up there, I don’t think it helps our team to trade a guy like that.”
Watt is stepping into the final segment of a four-year, $112 million extension he signed in September 2021, which made him the highest-paid defensive player in league history at the time.
He's since been passed over in that regard on numerous occasions, though the 30-year-old is in position to land a new contract that could help him reclaim that title.
Myles Garrett inked a four-year, $160 million deal with the Cleveland Browns in March that reset the market and thus is the gold standard for edge rushers. Watt's eventually expected to beat that mark, and while the likeliest outcome remains that Pittsburgh will retain him, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that there's a gap between the two sides in terms of guaranteed money.
Watt slowed down towards the end of the 2024 campaign, but he still led the league with six forced fumbles while tacking on 11.5 sacks, leading to a fourth-place finish in AP Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Considering Watt's status as a sure-fire Hall of Famer and franchise legend, Heyward has no desire to see him finish his career outside of the Steel City.
"That dude is one of the most fierce and best players in our league," he said. "And he’s respected throughout the league. I’ve had the best time being able to play with him, and I hope this year is not the last time we play together, because that dude, that’s my running mate, and we create a lot of havoc together. And I just want to see that guy continue to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, and be a one-helmet guy.”
