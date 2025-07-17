Steelers' T.J. Watt Contract Wants Growing Larger
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers open their 2025 training camp in one week, but don't expect superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt to attend. He won't be there until he signs a new contract extension and becomes what many project to be the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL.
The contract drama between the Steelers and Watt continues to intensify, and speculation about the reasons behind it is growing simultaneously. Where the two sides differ in their negotiations hasn't been specified, but the length of the deal and the guaranteed money involved are the most logical answers. According to a recent possibility suggested by insider Mark Kaboly, we might have the answer. Discussing the latest surrounding Watt on 93.7 The Fan, he shared why the contract duration alone might not be the main sticking point.
"It's more than just one thing," he said. "It is definitely the length of the contract. I'm not sure the specifics, but I'm assuming he does want five years. I think he wants four of those guaranteed, and I think he wants to be the highest-paid edge rusher as well."
Therein lies the rub for the Steelers. How long can Watt realistically produce at an elite level? It's not the five-year contract that is holding the organization back; it's the decision regarding how many years to guarantee. Watt is 30 years old as the 2025 season approaches, and it's rare to find an edge rusher producing the way he has at that age. Guaranteeing four of a hypothetical five-year contract would mean the Steelers pay Watt more than $160 million throughout the deal.
Is that a worthwhile investment or costly risk for the Steelers?
While unconfirmed, I'd guess that the Steelers have no interest in guaranteeing three years of the deal, and feel like that is a concession already. Guaranteeing four years would be a groundbreaking development in the Steelers' organization and would mark the first time they gave a player over 30 that long of a commitment. Locker room leader Cam Heyward received a two-year extension with $16 million guaranteed last summer, for reference.
The Steelers and Watt are in a standoff. Each is waiting for the other to give in, but both are digging their heels in even further. If Kaboly's analysis is what's actually happening behind closed doors, the Steelers have a painful decision to make regarding their top defensive player.
