Steelers' T.J. Watt Suffers New Injury Before Ravens Game

Another Pittsburgh Steelers star is dealing with an injury as the team heads into a Week 14 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens that carries massive implications for both the AFC North and Wild Card races.

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt was listed as a non-participant on the Steelers' first injury report of the week with a toe injury.

It's believed that he sustained the ailment after Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox inadvertently stepped on Watt's foot in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh's 25-6 loss at Acrisure Stadium.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) watches the action against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Watt's Injury History

Watt has remained on the field for a majority of his nine seasons with the Steelers up to this point, appearing in at least 15 games in all but one of his full campaigns.

The only exception came in 2022, as he played in 10 contests that year after tearing his pectoral muscle in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Watt, who was subsequently placed on the reserve/injured list, also underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during that timeframe.

Watt played in the full 17 games during both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He also has yet to miss a contest this year.

Possible Ramifications of Watt's Injury

It's too early to tell whether or not Watt's availability for this weekend's game in Baltimore is in any sort of danger.

His level of participation over the following two days should paint a better picture of his status, but from a speculative point of view, it doesn't seem as though Watt is dealing with a long-term injury in this case.

Through 12 games this season after inking a three-year, $123 million extension right before training camp began, Watt has logged seven sacks with three forced fumbles and an interception to go alongside 39 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

In a world where Watt isn't able to suit up against the Ravens or has his workload limited, Nick Herbig would step back into a major role for the Steelers.

The 24-year-old has posted 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles this season, but he played just 29 defensive snaps against the Bills upon Alex Highsmith's return from a two-week absence that stemmed from a pec injury.

Rookie fourth-round pick Jack Sawyer could also be in line for more reps in that scenario after logging just eight on the defensive side of the ball vs. Buffalo, which was his lowest single-game total since Pittsburgh's Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers, during which he recorded two.

