Cam Heyward Nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cameron Heyward has been nominated for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

This is Heyward's fourth time as the Steelers' nominee, which represents a player's off-the-field community service, as well as his playing excellence. The seven-time team captain is a force on the field but also continues to make an impact in the city.

Heyward's impact off-the-field is highlighted by his foundation, The Heyward House, but it doesn't stop there. He's started the Rufus and Judy Jordan Literacy Program, which installed Little Free Libraries throughout Pittsburgh in 2020. He also teamed up with Pittsburgh Foundation to provide essentials to the community during the pandemic and the The Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation's Voices of Hope Scholarship Awards, which provides those with brain tumors or affected by them the opportunity to pursue post-secondary education.

"It means a lot," Heyward said about the nomination. "I know I've received this from the Steelers before, but I never take it for granted. We have a lot of men in our locker room who are very deserving of the award. I try to do a good job of representing my team, my community, this organization and making sure I can give back."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

How Far Back Are the Steelers?

Five Thoughts: Big Ben's Last Ride is Going to Get Even Rockier

Steelers Unlikely to Have Two Players Against Vikings

Diontae Johnson Inspired Minkah Fitzpatrick to Improve This Season

John Leglue on Being Thrown Into Steelers-Ravens Rivalry

Lamar Jackson Credits T.J. Watt for Failed 2-Point Conversion