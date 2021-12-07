Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers DT Cam Heyward Nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

    The Pittsburgh Steelers captain said he never takes this nomination for granted.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cameron Heyward has been nominated for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.  

    This is Heyward's fourth time as the Steelers' nominee, which represents a player's off-the-field community service, as well as his playing excellence. The seven-time team captain is a force on the field but also continues to make an impact in the city. 

    Heyward's impact off-the-field is highlighted by his foundation, The Heyward House, but it doesn't stop there. He's started the Rufus and Judy Jordan Literacy Program, which installed Little Free Libraries throughout Pittsburgh in 2020. He also teamed up with Pittsburgh Foundation to provide essentials to the community during the pandemic and the The Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation's Voices of Hope Scholarship Awards, which provides those with brain tumors or affected by them the opportunity to pursue post-secondary education. 

    "It means a lot," Heyward said about the nomination. "I know I've received this from the Steelers before, but I never take it for granted. We have a lot of men in our locker room who are very deserving of the award. I try to do a good job of representing my team, my community, this organization and making sure I can give back."

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    How Far Back Are the Steelers?

    Read More

    Five Thoughts: Big Ben's Last Ride is Going to Get Even Rockier

    Steelers Unlikely to Have Two Players Against Vikings

    Diontae Johnson Inspired Minkah Fitzpatrick to Improve This Season

    John Leglue on Being Thrown Into Steelers-Ravens Rivalry

    Lamar Jackson Credits T.J. Watt for Failed 2-Point Conversion

    USATSI_17301868_168388034_lowres
    News

    Cam Heyward Nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_17301865_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    How Far Back Are the Steelers?

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17302132_168388034_lowres
    GM Report

    Five Thoughts: Roethlisberger's Last Ride Will Only Get Rockier

    1 hour ago
    2020_Practice_1009ce_0123
    News

    Steelers First Injury Report: Week 14 vs. Vikings

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17252922_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ravens Confirm Marlon Humphrey Will Miss Remainder of Season

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_15288481_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Active LB Robert Spillane

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17302132_168388034_lowres
    News

    Why Mike Tomlin Gave Ben Roethlisberger the Game Ball After Ravens Win

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16833825_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Unlikely to Have Two Players Against Vikings

    20 hours ago