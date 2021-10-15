Wife of Steelers LB Coach Jerry Olsavsky Passes Away

All Steelers sends their thoughts to Coach O and his family during this difficult time.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are mourning the loss of Rayme Olsavsky, wife of inside linebacker coach Jerry Olsavsky.

The Steelers released a statement following the news, sending their thoughts to the Olsavsky family.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers have heavy hearts with the unfortunate passing of Rayme Olsavsk. Words cannot express our sadness for Jerry and the loss of his wife. We will continue to support Jerry through this difficult time."

Coach Olsavsky has been with the Steelers since 2010 as a defensive assistant until 2014 and then an inside linebackers coach from 2015-present.

All Steelers sends our thoughts to Coach O and his family during this difficult time.

