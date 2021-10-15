    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Wife of Steelers LB Coach Jerry Olsavsky Passes Away

    All Steelers sends their thoughts to Coach O and his family during this difficult time.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are mourning the loss of Rayme Olsavsky, wife of inside linebacker coach Jerry Olsavsky. 

    The Steelers released a statement following the news, sending their thoughts to the Olsavsky family. 

    "The Pittsburgh Steelers have heavy hearts with the unfortunate passing of Rayme Olsavsk. Words cannot express our sadness for Jerry and the loss of his wife. We will continue to support Jerry through this difficult time."

    Coach Olsavsky has been with the Steelers since 2010 as a defensive assistant until 2014 and then an inside linebackers coach from 2015-present.

    All Steelers sends our thoughts to Coach O and his family during this difficult time. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Steelers Defense vs. DK Metcalf

    Steelers Should Beat the Seahawks, Right?

    Big Ben Featured in Myles Garrett's Halloween Graveyard

    Smith-Schuster Gets Emotional Talking Injury, Love of Football

    What Next for JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Steelers?

    USATSI_16443711_168388034_lowres
    News

    Wife of Steelers LB Coach Jerry Olsavsky Passes Away

    just now
    USATSI_16443714_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Najee Harris Says JuJu Smith-Schuster Continues to be Leader at Practice

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16909649_168388034_lowres
    GM Report

    Steelers Defense vs. DK Metcalf: Difficulty Level, Worries, Ways to Stop Him

    2 hours ago
    A (22)
    Podcasts

    Steelers Should Beat the Seahawks, Right?

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16929694_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Thursday Injury Report of Week 6 vs. Seahawks

    19 hours ago
    Untitled design (32)
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Featured in Myles Garrett's Halloween Graveyard

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_13615176_168388034_lowres
    GM Report

    Replacing JuJu: How Steelers Can Fill the Void on and off the Field

    20 hours ago
    Untitled design (31)
    News

    JuJu Smith-Schuster Gets Emotional Talking About Season-Ending Injury

    Oct 14, 2021