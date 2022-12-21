Steelers Players, Coaches Looking to Honor Franco Harris' Iconic Legacy

PITTSBURGH -- Walking through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room, you immediately felt the emotion players and coaches gave off thinking about Franco Harris. The impact was significant, and their words assured everyone had a special connection with the late Hall of Fame running back.

Head coach Mike Tomlin opened all interviews, addressing the loss of Harris after practice.

"We had a productive day. Obviously, we did so with a heavy heart. This organization, this community, the football world, we lost a great one in Franco Harris. And so, obviously, we're all heartbroken," Tomlin said. "But we do look forward to honoring him and his legacy this weekend. And, obviously, where our attention needs to be, is on the preparation required to put together the type of performance that's fitting of a great man like Franco."

Tomlin acknowledged the impact Harris has on everyone he crossed paths with, and how the Steelers look at that as an example of how to build your own legacy.

"You know, I just admire and love the man, and so much to be learned from him in terms of how he conducted himself and how he embraced the responsibilities of being Franco to Steeler nation for this community. You know, for the Penn State followers, he embraced it all and did it with such grace and class and patience, and time for people," Tomlin said.

From there, tight end Pat Freiermuth told his story about meeting the fellow Penn State alum.

"Obviously, I knew his legacy at Penn State and then coming here and him and me building our relationship that started at Penn State, it was special. He was really influential to my growth and development early on."

Freiermuth's relationship with Harris was well known in the Steelers community, and the tight end said this weekend seems odd looking at it now. That being said, the Steelers plan to do everything needed to honor Harris the best they can.

"Me seeing him earlier this week and he was talking about how excited he was for the event and how he was looking forward to seeing everyone, seeing all his teammates. Everyone in Pittsburgh being there for one sole reason, retiring his jersey, he was definitely excited," Freiermuth said. "It's a weird way of going about it now, but he'll be there in spirit and hopefully his wife, Dana, is there, and we can honor her and honor her husband's legacy and do anything possible to honor that."

Rookie running back Jaylen Warren only met Harris a handful of times, but the impact he's been taught of about the legendary runner is one he's hoping to mimic.

"As time goes on, I'm trying to stick around as long as I can, but whatever the circumstance may be, I want to be that type of player for whatever community I end up in," Warren said.

Najee Harris joined in sharing his thoughts as well.

And then there was Cam Heyward, who's known Franco since day one in Pittsburgh, and who formed a memorable and impressionable relationship between the two franchise legends.

"I don't think they're just putting anybody up at the airport. Franco was the guy," Heyward said. "... He always had the utmost respect for every player, every person in the city. There was just a level of humility when you talked to Franco. We lost a good one today."

