Steelers Get Concerning News on Veteran CB
There's reason to be concerned about the durability of new Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay Jr.
Recently appearing on FOX Sports Radio, NFL insider Adam Caplan shared that one of the 34-year-old's knees could cause some issues after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on it back in 2023.
"As I'm told, one of his knees is a concern," he said. "He actually had arthroscopic surgery on it late in 2023. He's got great length, and he was super fast coming out of Mississippi State. You have to wonder how well he can run. … You never know when a guy's going to lose it, and they could lose it in an instant."
Slay's knee injury lingered for a large chunk of the 2023 campaign, first causing him to miss Philadelphia's Week 6 game against the New York Jets before undergoing surgery ahead of the team's Week 15 bout with the Seattle Seahawks.
He missed the remainder of the regular season and would return for the Eagles' Wild Card round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, only to sustain a back injury and be carted off the field.
Slay dealt with a variety of different ailments throughout the 2024 season, but he'd only miss three contests in the regular season. He was first listed as questionable for Philadelphia's Week 7 game vs. the New York Giants, though he'd ultimately suit up for it. Slay later injured his groin in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals and would not play in Week 9 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
He hurt his ankle and left the Eagles' Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys only to eventually return, but he'd go on to suffer a concussion in Week 12 that kept him out in Week 13.
Philadelphia released Slay ahead of free agency after spending a half-decade as a key piece for the organization and helping them win Super Bowl LIX back in February.
He proceeded to sign a one-year deal worth $10 million with the Steelers, with whom he'll form one of the league's top cornerback trios alongside Joey Porter Jr. and the recently-acquired Jalen Ramsey.
Slay previously told NBC Sports Philadelphia and Sports Radio WIP's Ashlyn Sullivan that he was planning on retiring after the 2025 campaign, so perhaps his last ride will come in Pittsburgh this year. If that's the case, the team sure hopes he'll remain on the field and help them contend at a high level.
