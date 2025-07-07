Former Steelers DB Sounds Off on Jalen Ramsey Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made waves across the league by dealing defensive cornerstone Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins.
In return for Fitzpatrick, the Steelers were compensated handsomely. With a Day 3 pick swap between the two teams, the Steelers also landed Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith in return for Fitzpatrick. The trade should provide some stability in regards to continuity on the defense, but that has not been the general sentiment across the media.
Despite the likelihood that the trade makes them little better or worse than before, many people have taken to the extremes when it comes to their takes on the trade.
One such analyst on the more positive side is former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive stalwart Ryan Clark. Now a seasoned NFL analyst in print and television, Clark has not shied away from giving his opinion on Steelers matters. This time, however, he landed more positively. In a post on X, Clark wrote on his thoughts on the trade and decided to direct his praise for the most part to general manager Omar Khan.
“I’ll give Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan this… he is trying to effing win! I respect dude so much. Waited his turn, watched the groceries get made one way for a long time, & came in with new & fresh ideas. That’s hard to do! I love the aggression from a New Orleans guy!” Clark wrote.
It seems a bit too early to tell whether or not the trade will be fruitful due to the fact that neither sides of the trade have yet to suit up for their respective teams. With both sides aging, it will be interesting to see if either side can create separation in terms of providing clarity on which team ends up on the better end of the trade.
