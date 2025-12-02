Steelers Shockingly Release Former Eagles Super Bowl Champion

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers made a shocking decision in regards to a former Super Bowl Champion and his future with the team.

Steelers Release CB Darius Slay

The Steelers and cornerback Darius Slay mutually agreed to part ways according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Steelers and CB Darius Slay have mutually agreed to part ways, Slay’s agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told ESPN. Slay is interested in continuing to play, and will consider signing with other teams. But his time in Pittsburgh has come to an end. pic.twitter.com/hyHdBotxkm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2025

Slay still wants to play and will consider signing with other teams, but his time with the Steelers is over.

The Steelers are also signing Asante Samuel Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad and waiving Slay as a result, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network .

Slay's Tenure with the Steelers

Slay signed with the Steelers on March 13 on a one-year, $10 million contract, with $8.74 million as his signing bonus.

He started the first nine games of the season for the Steelers and played in 10 games overall in 2025.

Slay didn't play in the 34-12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at Acrisure Stadium, due to a head injury he suffered in the previous game, a 25-10 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10.

Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) reacts after failing to intercept a pass thrown by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

He made his final appearance in the 31-28 road loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 12 and was a healthy scratch for the 26-7 home loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.

Slay finished his time with the Steelers with 36 tackles (28 solo), three passes defended and one fumble recovery, which came in the 21-14 road win over the New England Patriots in Week 3.

Steelers Cornerback Depth Chart After Slay's Departure

Brandin Echols is now the new starting left cornerback with the departure of Slay, while Joey Porter Jr. stays as the starting right cornerback

Echols made his first start of the season against the Bills, making a tackle for loss, two passes defended and picking off quarterback Josh Allen on their first drive of the game.

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

He has played in all 12 games for the Steelers this season, with 39 tackles (27 solo), two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, two interceptions, five passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Echols picked off Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in that victory, made the fumble recovery in the 27-20 home win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 and forced a fumble in the home win over the Bengals.

The Steelers will now ask Echols, and also Samuel, to take on a heavier workload the rest of the season, as they try and fight off the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North division title.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!