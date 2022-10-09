Steelers Considering Changes to Starting Defense

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was hot following a 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. After a game in which his defense let up 552 total yards, Tomlin said he is "absolutely" considering making changes to his starting defense.

"I mean, you play like we did today and you got to be open to doing whatever's required to change the outcome of these games, so that's a given."

The Steelers were down multiple starters in their secondary, which the Bills' prolific passing offense took advantage of, but Tomlin didn't want to use that as an excuse. He was not pleased with the performance of players that were out there and the natural next step is to evaluate if you have the right players on the field."

"I don't think anyone is going to be surprised by our willingness to turnover whatever stone it takes to change the outcome of the game that transpired today. That's just appropriate."

Tomlin has shown he's willing to make major changes quickly. He subbed out established starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky at halftime last week, but a change of that magnitude has not yet been made on the defensive side of the ball yet.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Suffers New Injury, Pushing Back Return

Von Miller Calls Out Kenny Pickett



Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

Kenny Pickett Facing History Challenge Only Ben Roethlisberger Has Overcome

Calvin Austin Ready to Play if Steelers Let Him

NFL Insider Believes Steelers Will Trade Mitch Trubisky

Kenny Pickett 'It Factor' Came Long Before Steelers Starter