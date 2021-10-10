Steelers vs. Broncos: How to Watch/Listen

Don't miss a snap of the Pittsburgh Steelers matchup with the Denver Broncos.

PITTSBURGH -- Welcome back to Heinz Field. The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't been great at home this season, but as they continue to remind us, it's still early.

Week 5 marks the halfway point for the Steelers' home games this season which leaves plenty of time to turn the fortune around. Pittsburgh is without starting cornerback Cam Sutton (groin) and wideout James Washington (groin), but is relatively healthy outside of those two.

The Denver Broncos will have Teddy Bridgewater start at quarterback after clearing concussion protocol on Saturday. They continue to wait to hear about wide receiver Courtland Sutton (ankle) and others such as Patrick Surtain and Melvin Gordon.

This AFC showdown should be a good one. Pittsburgh knows they can't let a fourth game slip through their fingers while Denver is looking to bounce back from a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Make sure you don't miss any of it.

How to Watch/Listen and Betting Lines:

Game information: Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Records: Broncos 3-1, Steelers 1-3

Date/Time: Sunday, October 10 @ 1:00 pm ET

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh Pa

Streaming: Fubo TV

TV: CBS

Radio: Steelers Radio Network

Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers +1.5 (-110) | Denver Broncos -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pittsburgh (+100) | Las Vegas (-118)

Total: Over 39.5 (-110) | Under 39.5 (-110)

