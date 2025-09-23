Steelers Rookie Joins Elite Company After Debut
After missing the first two games of the regular season with a knee injury, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon had quite a memorable debut against the New England Patriots in Week 3.
The No. 21 overall pick out of Oregon in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Harmon logged 35 defensive snaps and came away with the first sack of his career to go with two tackles and two pressures, per Pro Football Focus.
Per Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora, Harmon joined T.J. Watt as the two most recent Pittsburgh defenders to post a quarterback takedown in the first contests of their careers.
Watt's debut, which came in Week 1 of the 2017 campaign, saw him finish with two sacks against DeShone Kizer and the Cleveland Browns.
Other notable Steelers players who have come away with sacks in their first regular season games include Bud Dupree (2015), Joey Porter (1999), Gerald Williams (1986) and Keith Willis (1983).
Harmon saw the field for just 47 percent of Pittsburgh's total defensive reps against the Patriots, though that number should rise as he continues to reintegrate himself after suffering an MCL sprain in the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.
Head coach Mike Tomlin was complimentary of the 22-year-old's performance and believes it's only up from here.
“I was appreciative of his efforts, excited for him. He's a competitor, he wanted to be out there with his teammates,” Tomlin said. “I thought he represented himself well today, and it’s just upwards and onwards from here.”
Cameron Heyward also had a positive evaluation of Harmon and believes he played a vital role in fortifying the defensive line.
“I thought Derrick played very well,” Heyward said. “He’s got strong hands. I was worried about his conditioning, but he came to play today, and I think he really balanced out our group.”
Harmon's versatility and prowess against both the pass and run make him a major piece up front for Pittsburgh moving forward. The defense as a whole has struggled throughout the early portion of the season, but the hope is that he can help stabilize the unit moving forward.
