Former Steelers RB Najee Harris Suffers Brutal Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris likely had his season end after suffering an Achilles injury in Week 3. The now Los Angeles Chargers running back went down with a non-contact injury, and with the news, the Steelers are looking back at a decision they made over the offseason on who to keep.
Pittsburgh was faced with deciding between keeping Harris after his rookie contract or moving in a different direction. Backup Jaylen Warren was also set to hit free agency, but seemed ready for an extended role after three years behind Harris. Now, he's starting, and Harris is in LA.
Harris went down with a non-contact injury that shows his calf extending and his Achilles popping as he stepped back to begin moving toward the line of scrimmage. The injury will be the first major injury he's suffered in the NFL after not missing a single game for the Steelers in four years with them.
Harris signed with the Chargers in free agency but has had a tough road since. He suffered an eye injury during a fireworks incident over the summer and had to work his way back onto the field and into the rotation. Now, he's going to miss the rest of the year, if the Achilles is confirmed.
For the Steelers, they're trying to figure out their running game, but Warren is their strongest piece to the puzzle. As an option in both the pass and rush, Warren has quickly become the team's bellcow runner and is expanding his role ahead of Kenneth Gainwell and Kaleb Johnson by the week.
The team hopes to eventually see Johnson as their feature back with Warren. Johnson was the team's third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but has struggled early in his career.
As for Warren, he signed a three-year contract extension that keeps him in Pittsburgh long-term and he looks to be their go-to runner while he's there.
Harris's injury will continue to come with updates. Pittsburgh Steelers On SI will provide more information as reports emerge surrounding the incident.
