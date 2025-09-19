Steelers New DB Could Surpass Starting Safety
With a matchup against his former team in the New England Patriots looming, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jabrill Peppers could see an inflated role in Week 3.
While speaking with reporters, Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin praised Peppers while stating that the team will look to find ways to incorporate him more heavily into their game plan at Gillette Stadium.
“He’s done well. You can tell he’s a real pro,” Austin said. “He understands a lot. He’s a hell of a player. And the thing I really like about him over the past week is that he really tries to communicate and talk. I think with young guys, they don’t want to talk out of fear. But he’s talking and saying it, so there’s no ambiguity, so I really like how he goes about his business that way. As far as what he does this week, I’m sure we’ll find a role for him. We can get him out there on the field because he’s a quality player, he’s a good tackler, and so I’m excited to see what he does for us this week.”
A 2017 first-round pick and nine-year NFL veteran, Peppers signed with Pittsburgh last week after DeShon Elliott went down with a knee injury in the season opener against the New York Jets.
Peppers didn't see the field on defense against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, instead being limited to seven special teams reps, but if Austin's comments are any indication, the 29-year-old could be let loose vs. New England.
The Steelers' defense had trouble containing the offenses of both the Jets and Seahawks, evidenced by the fact that they've allowed the sixth-most yards in the league at 789 and fifth-most points at 63 over the first two games of the campaign.
The unit has been ravaged by injuries and thus is playing short-handed, freeing up a fair amount of snaps for Peppers.
Juan Thornhill, who signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in free agency, has shouldered a majority of the load at safety after Elliott went down, but his 47.1 Pro Football Focus grade and the fact that he's allowed four receptions on five targets in coverage, per Pro Football Reference, suggests that he hasn't exactly thrived with his new team.
Chuck Clark, another seasoned veteran who inked a one-year contract with Pittsburgh, has done little to secure a role thus far either.
Peppers has performed at a higher level than either Clark or Thornhill over the past few years, and while he too is new to the Steelers, there's reason to believe he can overtake the team's current tandem and potentially start alongside Elliott once the latter is ready to return.
