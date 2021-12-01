Steelers First Injury Report: Week 13 vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers open Ravens Week with plenty of names on their injury report.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers open Week 13 with six players missing practice time.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder), cornerback Joe Haden (foot), linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), and offensive linemen Zach Banner (illness) and Trai Turner (coach's decision) did not practice to start the week.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said he doesn't expect Spillane to have much availability this week, which might rule him out of Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens. Tomlin is hopeful Haden can return this week.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool was limited with a toe injury. He described the issue last week as being something similar to turf toe and has lingered since the Detroit Lions game.

In good news, tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and long snapper Christian Kuntz (hip) were both full participants for the team's first practice. Both were injured against the Cincinnati Bengals.

