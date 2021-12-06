Steelers First Injury Report: Week 14 vs. Vikings
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened their week with eight players on their Week 14 injury report.
Despite not practicing on Monday, the Steelers released an estimate of who would and would not practice to begin the week. Due to the game on Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh is already in-house preparing for the week.
Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder), Chase Claypool (toe), Joe Haden (foot), Robert Spillane (knee), B.J. Finney (back), Isaiah Buggs (ankle), Trai Turner (coach's decision) and Cam Heyward (coach's decision) would have all missed practice.
The Steelers will return to practice on Tuesday. Head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Week 14 press conference that he does not expect Haden or Finney to play against the Vikings.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Steelers Unlikely to Have Two Players Against Vikings
Read More
Minkah Fitzpatrick Says T.J. Watt Should Win DPOY
Diontae Johnson Inspired Minkah Fitzpatrick to Improve This Season
John Leglue on Being Thrown Into Steelers-Ravens Rivalry
Lamar Jackson Credits T.J. Watt for Failed 2-Point Conversion
Steelers Open as Underdogs to Vikings
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook