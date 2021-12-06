Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Steelers First Injury Report: Week 14 vs. Vikings

    The Pittsburgh Steelers open the week with eight players on the injury report.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened their week with eight players on their Week 14 injury report. 

    Despite not practicing on Monday, the Steelers released an estimate of who would and would not practice to begin the week. Due to the game on Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh is already in-house preparing for the week.

    Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder), Chase Claypool (toe), Joe Haden (foot), Robert Spillane (knee), B.J. Finney (back), Isaiah Buggs (ankle), Trai Turner (coach's decision) and Cam Heyward (coach's decision) would have all missed practice. 

    The Steelers will return to practice on Tuesday. Head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Week 14 press conference that he does not expect Haden or Finney to play against the Vikings.

