Steelers Open Ravens Week With Four Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers will prepare for the Ravens expecting four players to miss time.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers open Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens with four injuries they’ll need to work through.

Cornerback Joe Haden continues to deal with a foot injury but could work his way back. Haden missed the last two games after leaving Week 10 early, but head coach Mike Tomlin said he could return this week.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth is in concussion protocol after a late-game hit against the Cincinnati Bengals. Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass with 3:05 left in the game and was taken in to be evaluated for a head injury.

Inside linebacker Robert Spillane is dealing with a knee injury that removed him last weekend. Tomlin said he might not be available throughout the week.

Long snapper Christian Kuntz suffered a hip injury in Week 12 that could hold him back throughout the week. The Steelers don’t have a backup long snapper listed on the depth chart.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Cam Heyward Responds to Chase Claypool's Practice Suggestion

Steelers Place T.J. Watt on COVID-19 List

Chase Claypool: Boom or Bust

Steelers Super Bowl Champ Calls Out Devin Bush

Changes Could be Coming for Steelers