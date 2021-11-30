Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Steelers Open Ravens Week With Four Injuries

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will prepare for the Ravens expecting four players to miss time.
    PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers open Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens with four injuries they’ll need to work through. 

    Cornerback Joe Haden continues to deal with a foot injury but could work his way back. Haden missed the last two games after leaving Week 10 early, but head coach Mike Tomlin said he could return this week. 

    Tight end Pat Freiermuth is in concussion protocol after a late-game hit against the Cincinnati Bengals. Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass with 3:05 left in the game and was taken in to be evaluated for a head injury. 

    Inside linebacker Robert Spillane is dealing with a knee injury that removed him last weekend. Tomlin said he might not be available throughout the week. 

    Long snapper Christian Kuntz suffered a hip injury in Week 12 that could hold him back throughout the week. The Steelers don’t have a backup long snapper listed on the depth chart. 

