Steelers Still Have Full Faith in Mitch Trubisky

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for an identity on offense, but amongst the struggles over the first two weeks of the season, their confidence in Mitch Trubisky is not fading.

Trubisky completed 21 of 33 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown while throwing an interception, in the Steelers Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. And for the second week, the offense failed to score more than one touchdown.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said the team will remain patient as they work through the offensive issues. This includes waiting it out for Trubisky to find a rhythm.

"I'm experienced enough to see the big picture, that we are very much still in development," Tomlin said. "So, I'm going to exercise appropriate patience and continue to teach and ask the guys to continue to learn in an effort to push this train down the track and continue to get better."

During the third quarter of Pittsburgh's home opener, Steelers fans filled Acrisure Stadium with "Kenny" chants, looking for the team to put first-round pick, Kenny Pickett, into the game at quarterback.

Tomlin didn't hear the chants. Trubisky did and said he just brushed them off. The rest of the offense heard them too, and wants everyone to know they still believe in their quarterback.

"There's not any doubt in Mitch," center Mason Cole said. "We know the kind of player Mitch is. Mitch is a winner. He's won in this league. He's won for this offense already. There's no doubt in Mitch. The fans are going to cheer all they want. It is what it is. They're going to do what they're going to do, but everyone in this locker room, everyone in this organization believes in Mitch."

Cole acknowledged that the offense needs to find an identity to gain any long-term success this season, but he feels confident and knows the group will find it soon.

"Patience is part of it," Cole said. "You're not always going to play your best game all the time. But there comes a certain point where there has to be a sense of urgency to correct the wrong.

"We have to have an identity. That's part of our issue is right now is that I don't know what our identity is exactly. We need to find it as a group, whatever that is. I think it's huge for us to try and find an identity. And we have to make it there. We have to find our identity. It's not on the coaches, it's not on anyone else, it's on us to fight as a group to establish an identity."

