Steelers Making Trade Calls for T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers still do not have a new contract in place with superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt. The beginning of the team's training camp is two weeks away, and the panic is growing as each day passes without a new deal being signed.
Throughout this contentious negotiation, the belief has been that the Steelers would get something figured out before the season began. Well, according to one team insider, that may not be the case as the Steelers are beginning to test the waters on alternate options. According to Mark Kaboly, the franchise has begun to inquire around the league regarding Watt's trade value. Kaboly cautioned reading too far into the research as the team doing their "due dilligence."
Despite Kaboly downplaying the update, this is a major shift in the T.J. Watt/Steelers drama. If the team is indeed checking in on Watt's trade value, that could be interpreted a few ways. One possibility is that the Steelers have reached a breaking point and see no other option forward besides trading him. Another possibility is this is a manipulation tactic from the organization. With both sides hunkered down waiting for the other to balk, talk of a potential trade could be the Steelers' attempt to win back leverage. Another possibility is that the uncertainty of Watt's contract is forcing the Steelers and the NFL to have more conversation surrounding one of the best linebackers in the NFL today.
Watt is coming off an uncharacteristically poor season by his standards. Still, he put up numbers that leave the rest of the NFL envious. In 17 games, he finished with 61 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 19 quarterback hits, 11.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles. It may have been the lowest recorded sack number in a full season since Watt's rookie year, but he was still an undeniable force on the edge.
The Steelers still have time to finalize a new deal with Watt. Yes, training camp is rapidly approaching, but that still leaves two months until Week 1 of the regular season. That's the real deadline for the two sides to figure something out. Until then, due diligence is just that for the Steelers and T.J. Watt.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!