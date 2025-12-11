Adam Schefter Shares Discouraging Update on Steelers’ T.J. Watt

More updates have come in on Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt's status following the news that he was hospitalized over night while having his lung evaluated.

During an appearance on "NFL Live", ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter stated that Watt is still in the hospital at the moment and that it would come as a surprise if he were to play against the Miami Dolphins in primetime this week.

"He spent the night in a hospital," Schefter said, per Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora. "He's still in the hospital after suffering a lung injury yesterday, and we'll see whether he can make it back on Monday.

"But my understanding is at this point, that would seem to be a surprise. And it looks like the Steelers are left to make do on Monday night against the Miami Dolphins without their standout pass rusher T.J. Watt."

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

How Watt's Injury Occurred

Per a separate report from Schefter, Watt's injury happened during a treatment session at the Steelers' facility yesterday.

Sources: T.J. Watt’s lung injury occurred during treatment at the team facility Wednesday. Watt has been hospitalized since then. https://t.co/ac61o3X2vk pic.twitter.com/cJ5rmUzbmE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2025

Head coach Mike Tomlin later to reporters and offered more details on the situation, stating that Watt underwent testing this afternoon and that he was hospitalized after experiencing some discomfort yesterday.

"I'm a little bit cautious about what I say because I'm not a medical expert, but to make a long story short, he was experiencing some discomfort when he was at the facility yesterday, and so we took him to the docs, and they are going through some procedures," Tomlin said. "He stayed overnight in the hospital. He has a lung situation that's being addressed. I think he has some testing and so forth ahead of him this afternoon. And that's all I know at this juncture."

How Steelers Will Proceed

The main focus is, of course, on Watt's health outside of the game of football at the moment.

From the standpoint of how Pittsburgh may line up with the Dolphins in a crucial Week 15 matchup that carries major playoff implications for both sides, however, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig would do most of the heavy lifting off the edge while rookie Jack Sawyer would rotate into the mix as well.

Highsmith has missed four contests this year due to injury, but he's been impactful when on the field with 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Herbig has appeared in 12 contests for Pittsburgh after being hurt in Week 1. He's matched Highsmith's sack total over that span with 6.5 to go alongside 28 tackles and three forced fumbles.

In 13 games this season, Watt has recorded 7 sacks and 53 tackles with three forced fumbles over 769 defensive reps.

