Steelers Get Tough News on Jaylen Warren Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are having trouble avoiding injuries during training camp and their first two preseason games. After a disappointing 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills where the first team offense was nonexistent, there is some salt being thrown in their proverbial wound. It was announced that running back Jaylen Warren will miss multiple weeks due to an apparent hamstring injury.
After catching a pass from quarterback Russell Wilson, Warren left the game under his own power but looked hobbled. He missed the remainder of the game, and reportedly could miss some time. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissaro, Warren's injury is a hamstring issue that could keep him out multiple weeks.
With the uncertainty of Warren's return timeline, it's possible he misses the team's week one opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Steelers beat writer for Penn Live, Nick Farabaugh, added via his X account that Warren's availability for week one is "going to be right on the border."
The injury comes at the worst possible time for the Steelers. Warren's 2023 campaign earned him a starting role with the team, as he formed a formidable one-two punch with Najee Harris. With 149 carries, he picked up over 700 rushing yards in addition to over 300 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Without Warren, Harris figures to continue his role as the Steelers' bell cow. He may be given more carries with Warren out, but it's possible the Steelers use this as a chance to give some other players an expanded look.
Behind Harris, there figures to be more opportunities for newly-signed Cordarrelle Patterson to work as a runner. Depth options like La'Mical Perine, Aaron Shampklin, and Jonathan Ward, who all impressed in small doses during preseason action, could also benefit from Warren's injury.
The Steelers open their season in just a few weeks against the Falcons. The team travels to Atlanta to take on the Falcons on September 8, giving Warren just three weeks to get back on the field.
