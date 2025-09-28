Steelers Superstar DB Suffers Leg Injury
Another key member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense has sustained an injury.
Near the end of the third quarter during Pittsburgh's Week 4 bout with the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, cornerback Jalen Ramsey hobbled off the field after covering wide receiver Jordan Addison down the field.
He seemed to pull up lame and was grabbing his hamstring before heading into the blue medical tent on Pittsburgh's sideline. Ramsey was later seen being evaluated by trainers on the bench before using an exercise bike to help warm back up.
His current status isn't yet known, but the fact that he has remained active on the sideline and hasn't been ruled out is a rather positive sign.
Ramsey is the second Steelers corner to sustain an injury against the Vikings, as Darius Slay was seen grabbing his side after allowing a catch to Jordan Addison on the final play of the first quarter. He later found his way back onto the field in the early stages of the second quarter and has remained available ever since.
Pittsburgh was already operating at a deficit in the secondary coming into the day, as Joey Porter Jr. was ruled inactive for a third game in a row with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 1 against the New York Jets.
Ramsey played all 203 of Pittsburgh's defense snaps over the first three games of the season, posting 10 tackles and an interception over that stretch.
Before going down with his injury, Ramsey had three tackles. It initially appeared as though he returned a Jordan Mason fumble for a touchdown in the first quarter, but it was later overturned after it was revealed that Mason touched the ball while his foot was out-of-bounds.
Outside of Ramsey, Pittsburgh has just three other active cornerbacks on its 53-man roster in Slay, Brandin Echols and James Pierre. The secondary as a whole got a major boost against the Vikings with the return of safety DeShon Elliott, however, who had missed two contests with a knee injury he suffered in Week 1.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!