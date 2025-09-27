Steelers Receive Positive Injury News on Star RB
The Pittsburgh Steelers got some promising news on the injury report before their Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.
ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that running back Jaylen Warren, who was a limited participant in practice throughout the week while dealing with a knee injury, is expected to be active vs. Minnesota after being listed as questionable on the final injury report.
The type of workload Warren is given by the Steelers is anyone's best guess at the moment, but he should still remain the lead back even if he isn't at 100%.
The 26-year-old has been the team's most productive skill position player thus far, leading the Steelers in receiving yards with 142 on 11 catches to go with a touchdown, while also pacing them on the ground with 132 yards and a score across 43 attempts.
Warren hasn't been efficient as a runner thus far, averaging 3.1 yards per carry, but that's been a widespread issue for Pittsburgh as a whole at 2.8 yards per attempt.
The Vikings' defense, which is led by former Steelers assistant Brian Flores, is one of the best units in the NFL. They'll pose a significant challenge in every phase for Pittsburgh's offense, which hasn't exactly looked sharp through three games.
Minnesota has been more susceptible to giving up chunk plays on the ground, as it's allowing 130.0 yards per contest, so perhaps Warren and the rest of the Steelers' run game will round into form in Ireland.
If Warren's touches are reduced against the Vikings, Kenneth Gainwell is the likeliest candidate to see an uptick in his workload after garnering 16 carries with seven catches over his first three games as a Steeler.
Kaleb Johnson didn't log any snaps in Pittsburgh's Week 3 win over the New England Patriots after his crucial special teams mistake in a Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, meaning Trey Sermon could potentially make more of an impact behind Warren and Gainwell after being elevated from the practice squad for a second-straight game.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!