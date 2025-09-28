Steelers QB Jumped and Robbed in Ireland
DUBLIN, IRELAND -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson was robbed and jumped during the team's trip to Dublin, Ireland for their international game, sustaining minor injuries, Steelers On SI has confirmed with the team. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was the first to report the incident.
Thompson traveled with the team but is on the Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury. He was out two nights before the game and was robbed, team spokesperson Burt Lauten confirmed to NFL Network. According to Pelissero, Thompson substained minor injuries by is OK and is back with the team.
"We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin. We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident," Lauten confirmed with Steelers On SI.
Thompson made the Steelers' 53-man roster as the team's third-string quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph. He signed a one-year deal with the team early in the offseason and made the team after sixth-round rookie quarterback Will Howard suffered a broken bone in his hand during training camp.
Thompson suffered his hamstring injury during practice in Week 2 and was placed on Injured Reserve, shutting him down for a minimum of four weeks before he's eligable to return.
The Steelers practiced Friday and Saturday but allowed the players to go into the city and visit Dublin afterward. The team stayed roughly an hour outside the city at the Carton House, where they were able to lodge the players and also hold practice without having to leave. It was roughly 45 minutes from Croke Park, where the game is being held.
Many players headed into the city after the walk-through to sightsee and get dinner. It's unknown if Thompson went in by himself or if he was alone when the incident happened. It's also unknown what part of Ireland he was in when the incident occured.
The Steelers are hoping to keep the games in Ireland going after an impressive showing of the fans in the historic debut. Team President Art Rooney II told reporters that he believes more games will take place in the country and that the Steelers will hopefully be back.
"I think there'll be more games in Dublin, for sure," Rooney II said. "The ticket demand has been unbelievable. I think we convinced the League this was a good idea based on that, so yeah, I think there'll be more games in Dublin. Hopefully we'll be in oneof them."
