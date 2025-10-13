Steelers Defender Not Surprised By Browns Trade
Before taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, the Cleveland Browns made a pair of trades that saw two notable veterans head elsewhere in the AFC.
One of those deals involved quarterback Joe Flacco, who began the season as Cleveland's starter before rookie Dillon Gabriel supplanted him in Week 5, being moved to a division rival in the Cincinnati Bengals, who were in desperate need of a signal caller amidst Joe Burrow's long-term absence with turf toe.
Juan Thornhill Sounds Off On Flacco Trade
Steelers safety Juan Thornhill, who played alongside Flacco with the Browns during the 2023 campaign, offered his thoughts and perspective on the move after Pittsburgh defeated Cleveland by a score of 23-9.
"If I'm being honest, I wasn't surprised about the Flacco move," Thornhill said. "They took him out of there, they benched him, so I feel like it was next man up, they were kinda done with him. I've been over there before, I've seen that before. Once they bench you, you're not getting back in there, and I feel like they had an opportunity to maybe get something out of Flacco, so they sent him off to Cincy."
Steelers Benefit from Flacco Trade?
Gabriel, who had a solid starting debut against the Minnesota Vikings, wasn't quite as sharp in a hostile environment at Acrisure Stadium.
The third-round pick went 29-for-52 and accumulated 221 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, but he got lucky in terms of the latter category. Several Steelers defenders, including Thornhill, had chances to come away with picks and simply couldn't secure the ball, therefore bailing Gabriel out.
Regardless, Pittsburgh's defense did what was expected of them facing a first-year signal caller. The result likely wouldn't have been any different if Flacco was under center for Cleveland, but perhaps he would've commanded the team's offense better than Gabriel did considering his experience facing the Steelers over the years.
Pittsburgh Faces Flacco Next
The Steelers, now 4-1 while sitting two-and-a-half games up on the Bengals for first place in the AFC North, will travel to Cincinnati on short rest for a primetime matchup in Week 7.
Flacco lost his first start with Cincinnati against the Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh will look to get revenge on him after he defeated it as a member of the Indianapolis Colts last season.
The Steelers, who already own the largest division lead in the NFL, could put further distance between themselves and the Bengals by shutting down Flacco and the rest of Cincinnati's offense on the road.
