Steelers Get Major Boost for Browns Game
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers got great news ahead of their Week 6 matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium.
Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten announced on Twitter that Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey hase been upgraded from questionable will likely play vs. the Browns.
Ramsey Injury
Ramsey suffered a hamstring injury in the 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland in Week 4 and original reports slated him out for an extended period of time.
He returned to practice this week for the Steelers, although as a limited participant, but still making his way back to potentially playing vs. the Browns.
Ramsey joined the Steelers on June 30 in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, with tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 NFL Draft seventh round pick coming along with him. The Steelers sent the Dolphins All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 NFL Draft fifth round pick in exchange.
He has started all four games for the Steelers this season, with 14 tackles (eight solo), four passes defended and one interception coming in the 31-17 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium in Week 2.
Ramsey had his most important moment of the season when he laid a big hit on New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson on fourth-and-3 with 25 second remaining, breaking the ball loose and securing a 34-32 win for the Steelers at MetLife Stadium to begin the 2025 campaign.
Steelers Secondary Back Together
The Steelers have two other cornerbacks on the injury report, including Joey Porter Jr., who has has dealt with a hamstring injury, as well as Darius Slay, who didn't practice on Oct. 8, but practiced the past two days.
Porter also was a full participant the past three days of practice, which would put him in line for his first game since the win over the Jets, missing the past three contests.
This will give the Steelers their first full conrerback room since the start of the season, putting them in great position to face a Browns squad, that is 1-4 on the season.
Cleveland will also have rookie Dillon Gabriel making his second career start against Pittsburgh, who completed 19-of-33 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the 21-17 loss to the Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, U.K. in Week 5.
The Steelers need their three-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback, as well as the rest of the defense, as they look to increase their lead at the top of the AFC North, as they come off a bye week.
