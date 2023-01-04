PITTSBURGH -- The NFL is dealing with a very difficult week, and for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, the impact of what happened during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals matchup hit even deeper.

As Damar Hamlin remains in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills' Week 17 game. The safety was administered CPR on the field before being rushed the hospital. Since then, updates have been few and far apart, but the latest news says there are progressive signs in Hamlin.

These updates are crucial for players around the league waiting for any sign of light, including Pickett.

"Damar is an unbelievable person," Pickett said. "Does so much for the community. A guy from Pittsburgh, stayed home, could've went anywhere he wanted to. Stayed home and we had a great run together. And he had an unbelievable career at Pitt. ... Thoughts and prayers to his family. Just trying to keep in touch with his family through coach [Pat] Narduzzi. I'm sure they're getting swamped with messages, but trying to stay up-to-date on how he's doing. It seems like everything is going in the right direction. Just hoping for the best for him, just want him to get better."

Pickett and Hamlin were co-captains at Pitt and formed a friendship through football that will last a lifetime. The entire Pitt family continues to keep in contact about the situation, according to Pickett, relying on each other for support during this time.

"Football creates bonds," Pickett said. "I played basketball, I played baseball. Football has something special to it. You just go through so many ups and downs together.... (Damar) is like family to me and guys in league are all checking on each other, making sure everyone's OK."

The incident hasn't set well with many players and will continue to take time to heal from. Meanwhile, the league is moving into Week 18, which includes a critical game for the Steelers.

They'll prepare as normal, but the thoughts and prayers remain with Hamlin.

"It's extremely tough. When you sign up for this, you don't expect that to be a possibility," Pickett said. "Obviously that kind of stuns you, especially when it hits close to home like that with Damar."

