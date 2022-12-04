Skip to main content

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Made Sure Heyward Brothers Shared Special Moment

Kenny Pickett followed through on his words to Connor Heyward before the Pittsburgh Steelers game in Atlanta.

Connor Heyward delivered one of the biggest plays of the Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Atlanta Falcons. His 17-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, the first score of his career, helped the Steelers survive a comeback attempt from the Falcons but the timing and location made it an even more meaningful moment. 

Heyward was making his return to his hometown and facing a team that his late father, Craig Heward had played for. Quarterback Kenny Pickett said Connor's older brother and Steelers captain Cam addressed the team before kickoff and drive home the significance of Heywards playing in Atlanta. 

"It was special, and Cam talked to the team before, and I talked to Connor when we were walking out to the tunnel, saying we were going to get the win for his pops today," Pickett said. "For him going out there and getting his first touchdown in this building, I think is incredibly special."

Pickett didn't need to force the ball to Heyward, who created enough separation to create an open window for the pitch and catch in the back of the endzone, but he felt like Heyward was destined to make a big play on that stage. 

"And I think it's not a coincidence," Pickett said. "I think everything happens for a reason so I'm incredibly proud of him and happy for both of those guys that we got the win."

