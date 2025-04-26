Steelers Lose Freakish QB to Seahawks
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be limited to yet another quarterback coming off the board, as they watched the Seattle Seahawks select Alabama's Jalen Milroe in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Steelers went into the NFL Draft with the expectation that they were grabbing a quarterback at some point. After going defensive tackle in the first round, selecting Oregon's Derrick Harmon at pick No. 21, they rounded back and went offense with their next pick. However, instead of quarterback, they chose Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson at pick No. 83.
Milroe brings plenty of upside but also a ton of question marks to the NFL. The Alabama star struggled as a passer during his college career but ran an unofficial 4.37 40-yard dash at Alabama's Pro Day. His athleticism makes him a rare talent with maybe the most upside in the NFL Draft.
"Milroe is an explosive athlete who is very capable outside the pocket, but he lacks accuracy, touch and decision-making when he’s inside the pocket. A lack of anticipation and timing leads to interceptions and contested throws to intermediate areas of the field. He has an NFL arm, but he might need to fine-tune his footwork and delivery to improve accuracy on all three levels," NFL.com wrote in their scouting report.
Pittsburgh will head into Day 3 of the NFL Draft without a quarterback, though, and one less option. With Milroe off the board, it appears Shedeur Sanders is the top options available, with other names like Will Howard and Kyle McCord there as well. The Steelers spent time scouting all of the options, including bringing all three in for a pre-draft visit.
They pick next at No. 123, and could have their eyes on a passer, but won't have the Alabama product on that list of options.
