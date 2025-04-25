Steelers May Finally Be Nearing Aaron Rodgers Decision
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are working their way through the 2025 NFL Draft with confidence that, at some point, they're going to add a quarterback. However, they feel confident that afterward, they're going to add another quarterback named Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers and the Steelers have been in a weird spot throughout the free agency cycle, with the 41-year-old quarterback making it clear that he's dealing with off-the-field things that need his attention. Pittsburgh believes that at some point he's likely to sign with them, but nothing is guaranteed, and things are still uncertain for the black and gold.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the two sides have remained in contact, with no deadline for when things will officially happen.
Well, according to one insider, the deal is going to happen soon. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said during the 2025 NFL Draft that Rodgers will likely sign after the draft ends, according to a source he's spoken to.
"I don’t know when it’s gonna happen," Florio said. "I had somebody tell me recently, ‘He’s going to announce after the draft that he’s going to Pittsburgh.’ It will happen. Not sure when, but it will happen."
The Steelers have kept the same offer on the table throughout the process. Even after bringing Rodgers in for a visit and having him remain uncommitted without the team signing another option, Pittsburgh has not budged from their one-year deal that they offered on the first week of free agency.
The team went through the first round without adding a quarterback and don't appear to be getting a starter in the NFL Draft. If that's the case, Rodgers may be inclined to finally make his decision. Although, despite the report from Floio, no one really knows when this is going to end.
