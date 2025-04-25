Steelers’ Derrick Harmon Loses Mom Shortly After Being Drafted
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Derrick Harmon saw his NFL dreams become reality, earning a first round draft selection yesterday, but also received news no one ever wants to hear.
Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Harmon's mother, Tiffany Saine, who was in the hospital, died shortly after going on life support on April 24, the same day as the first round of the NFL Draft.
Dulac also reported that Harmon spoke to his mother and told her that the Steelers drafted him.
Saine, suffered a stroke during Harmon's freshman year at Michigan State in 2021, Per a feature written by The Oregonian's Ryan Clarke. She was hospitalized and paralyzed from her left side, and during her recovery, Harmon visited her in Detroit, his home town, throughout that entire season.
Saine flew out and saw Harmon play in-person as a member of the Oregon Ducks this past season, during which he logged five sacks and 45 tackles for one of the top defenses in the country. Harmon pointed out his mom's resiliency as being particularly impactful throughout his life and career in an interview with reporters.
"How resilient she was," Harmon said. "Just growing up from my standpoint and my situation, I grew up with her having probably seven to eight brain surgeries, and after all those brain surgeries, she did not give up. She still took me to practice, still went to work. Always in the back of my head from the beginning of my college career was, 'Why can't I keep going if I'm tired or I'm injured, whatever it is, why can't I keep going if she can get up and keep going after brain surgery.' So just her resilience and her hard work really."
The Steelers selected Harmon with the No. 21 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Oregon, where he earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors for his play last season. He will turn 22 years old in August and stands 6-foot-4 and 313 pounds, playing defensive tackle.
Steelers On SI sends their condolences to Harmon and his entire family.
