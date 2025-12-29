NFL Announces Steelers vs. Ravens Week 18 Time

The Pittsburgh Steelers know now when their Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens will kick off.

With the AFC North on the line, as the winner will earn the division title while the loser will be eliminated from the playoffs altogether, the two teams will play under the bright lights at Acrisure Stadium in the final game of the regular season. Kick-off is set for 8:20 p.m. EST on Jan. 4, and coverage will air on NBC.

Whoever secures the victory will lock down the No. 4 seed in the AFC and host the No. 5 seed in the Wild Card round.

Recent History of Ravens and Steelers Rivalry

The first time Pittsburgh and Baltimore went to battle this season, the former came out on top at M&T Bank Stadium by a score of 27-22 in Week 14. Aaron Rodgers threw for 284 yards and a touchdown on 34 attempts while DK Metcalf finished with 148 yards on seven catches. On the other side, Lamar Jackson logged 219 yards, a touchdown and an interception through the air as Baltimore racked up 217 yards on 40 rushing attempts.

The Steelers have had the Ravens' number this decade, going 9-2 during the regular season against them since 2020. The first of their two losses came at Acrisure Stadium by a score of 16-14 in Week 14 of the 2022 campaign, while the second occurred at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 16 of the 2024 season with the final score coming in at 34-17.

Pittsburgh, however, also fell to Baltimore in the Wild Card round of last year's playoffs by a score of 28-14.

Where Both Teams Stand Heading into Division Title Game

If the Steelers had simply defeated the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, who were 3-12 before their matchup, they would have clinched the AFC North. Instead, their offense sputtered and they lost 13-6.

The status of T.J. Watt, who hasn't played since Week 14 due after undergoing surgery for a partially collapsed lung that stemmed from dry needling treatment he received at the team's facility, is currently unknown. Metcalf won't suit up as he serves his two-game suspension for a fan altercation at Ford Field in Week 16, while the likes of Calvin Austin III (hamstring), Isaac Seumalo (triceps), James Pierre (calf), Brandin Echols (groin) and Darnell Washington (broken arm) are all on the mend with their respective injuries.

On the Ravens' side, star quarterback Lamar Jackson's availability is in question after suffering a back injury in Week 16 vs. the New England Patriots.

Baltimore was still able to keep its season alive with a 41-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field this past weekend, however, as Tyler Huntley threw for 107 yards and ran for 60 in Jackson's place while Derrick Henry went off for 216 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries.

