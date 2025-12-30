Steelers On Wrong Side of Concerning Injury Update

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to earn themselves a playoff spot by defeating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 at Acrisure Stadium. The outcome of the game determines the winner of the AFC North, and which of the two teams makes it to the postseason, while the other misses.

There are two names everyone is monitoring before the AFC North showdown. On the Steelers side of things, it's T.J. Watt, who has been recovering from lung surgery after a partially collapsed lung. For the Ravens, it's quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is trying to return from a back injury.

There is good and bad news on the injury front in this battle, but unfortunately, for the Steelers, the good news is in Baltimore.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are optimistic about Jackson returning to the field in Week 18 from his back injury. For the Steelers, there's still uncertainty if Watt will be available.

"It does seem there is some optimism that Lamar Jackson will be back out there this week,” Rapoport said. “They want to determine it Wednesday."

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: The #Ravens are cautiously optimistic about QB Lamar Jackson, while it's wait-and-see for #Steelers edge TJ Watt (lung). pic.twitter.com/TOhqOZsN8X — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2025

"Up in the air is the status of T.J. Watt…just remains to be seen if he’s fully healthy enough to [return]," Rapoport said. "It’s not really about football status. It’s just about overall health and getting back into shape. I think there’s a thought that he’ll be back, but until you know for sure, for sure, it remains to be seen."

Steelers Week Ahead

The Steelers versus Ravens matchup determines everything for both teams, which is why neither team will close the door on their stars playing until kickoff. The Steelers will practice three times, allowing Watt to test the waters in all three before seeing what his status for the game is.

Last week, Watt returned to the field for the first time, being limited on each day of practice. He was ruled out on their final injury report, but head coach Mike Tomlin later confirmed that the plan was for Watt to miss the game all week.

That certainly changes with the AFC North title on the line.

Expect the Steelers to test Watt's abilities more and more throughout the week before making a final decision. If he's unable to play, Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith will start in his place, with Jack Sawyer and Jeremiah Moon coming off the bench.

So, maybe things aren't optimistic like they are in Baltimore, but don't rule out Watt just yet.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers