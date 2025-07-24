Steelers Get Major Jauan Jennings News
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for another wide receiver before the regular season begins, though it appears one of their potential trade targets isn't available at the moment.
On Tuesday, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan both expressed that Jauan Jennings has not formally asked for a trade and will participate in the team's first practice of training camp on Wednesday.
"I won't speak for Jauan, but had a good visit with him," Lynch said, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "[We] anticipate him being out there. You guys know our feelings on JJ. He embodies what we think a Niner is all about, plays the right way and we love him ... All that stuff, we're not going to get into the contract talks and all that. That takes care of itself, but we love him and he's here."
Early last week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jennings was looking for a new deal and would ask for a trade if he didn't receive one before camp began.
That didn't turn out to be the case, however, as the 28-year-old reported on Monday and is ready to suit up in Santa Clara, Ca. alongside his 49ers teammates despite not yet signing an extension.
Jennings in entering the final year of a two-year contract worth $11.890 million that he agreed to last offseason as a restricted free agent. He's guaranteed $3.275 million in salary this season and will carry a cap hit of $4.258 million, according to Over the Cap.
A seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jennings is coming off a career year for the 49ers in which he posted 975 yards and six touchdowns on 77 catches.
The possibility remains of an official trade request from Jennings if negotiations with San Francisco don't progress, but he'll hold off from doing so for the time being.
The Steelers satisfied their need for another skill position player by acquiring tight end Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins on June 30, but there's still room for an additional receiver on the roster.
