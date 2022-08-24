Skip to main content

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Leaves Door Open For Chris Oladokun to Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers cut Chris Oladokun, but head coach Mike Tomlin left the door open for a return to the team.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers cut seventh-round pick Chris Oladokun this week, ending the rookie quarterback's short, strange stint with the team. He rarely took snaps in practice and seemed like an almost non-factor with Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph leading the position. 

But head coach Mike Tomlin isn't ruling out a return to the team for Oladokun, who can be signed to the Steelers' practice squad if he clears waivers. Tomlin said experience has taught him that a cut doesn't always mean the end of the road. 

"I wouldn't close the door on anything in this business," Tomlin said. "Experience has taught me that."

Oladokun, who was selected with the 241st pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, did not appear in either of the Steelers' preseason games this month. His cut comes less than six days after Tomlin said that the team would begin to find more reps for Oladokun. 

Editor's Note: The Steelers typically carry three quarterbacks into the season. They've had both three active and two active with one on the practice squad in years past. 

