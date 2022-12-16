Steelers Linked to Trading Mike Tomlin in Offseason

PITTSBURGH -- Every year, there seems to be something with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. This year, it's the ridiculous notion he might be traded in the offseason.

During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio opened up about his thoughts on trading coaches within the NFL.

"I don’t think teams do that enough," Florio said. "It happened a couple of times in the past decade. We know it’s going to happen with Sean Payton at some point. I’m talking about trading for a guy like Jon Gruden with the Raiders, Buccaneers come in with a couple of first-round picks, boom they do the deal. There was compensation for Herm Edwards, compensation for Bruce Arians who was already retired by the Arizona Cardinals. It wouldn’t surprise me if (David) Tepper does it."

He then went on to mention Tomlin, who he wouldn't be "surprised" about if it happens this spring.

"Another person to keep in mind, not necessarily for the Panthers, is Bill Belichick," Florio continued. "There are storm clouds brewing, they wouldn’t fire him or let him walk away with no compensation. Maybe Tomlin to Carolina, it wouldn’t surprise me if it happens. I am surprised that vehicle isn’t used more often to hire highly accomplished Super Bowl-winning coaches."

And once again, the pot was stirred about a coach who's never had a losing season. And even if he does have one this year, it isn't going to hurt his reputation within the organization, and it certainly isn't going to make them look for a new head coach.

But not everyone sees it that way.

"People act like the Rooney’s have figured out some great formula of stability and it’s always been this way, before they got Chuck Noll, they were firing guys left and right," Florio said. "If they fired Mike Tomlin, and I’m not saying they should, if it’s going to happen it’s better that it happen in a trade. But they are never going to fire him."

Will the Tomlin rumors ever end - or make sense? Probably not. But even if you're a Super Bowl-winning coach who's pulling a second-half comeback off despite not having a steady quarterback and two relatively new coordinators, people are going to create headlines.

Here's what you should really believe in this case. Will Mike Tomlin be traded to the Carolina Panthers this offseason? No.

