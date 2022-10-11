Skip to main content

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Responds to Ryan Clark's Criticism

A former player and current head coach are discussing Pittsburgh Steelers criticism.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of fire from national media across the country. Fans and major outlets alike have made it known of their disappointment in this year, and after a 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, one former player made his frustration known. 

Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark express his view on the current Steelers, Tweeting that the team lacks fight. 

He then followed it up on ESPN's Get Up. 

Players such as wide receiver Diontae Johnson have responded, telling Clark to "come help us win" if he has criticism. Now, head coach Mike Tomlin has been asked - and responded - about Clark's comments. 

"Ryan is paid for commentary," Tomlin said. "I understand that, and I think our guys understand that. I mean, he's on ESPN every single day, and so it's his job to talk about what transpired and we realize how poorly we played on Sunday. So we don't dispute anything that somebody says from a commentary perspective, or dig too much into it."

Tomlin called the back-and-forth "irrelevant" and pointed the conversation back to the team, saying, "We've got so much to work on in terms of what's going on here and in preparation for our next opponent."

