Steelers RB Najee Harris Going Through Something He's Never Faced Before

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is having the worst season of his football career, and facing a losing season for the first time as well.

It hasn't been a fun season for Harris, who averaged 3.3 yards per carry and 47 yards per game heading into Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He ended the first half of the game rushing four times for 0 yards - continuing what's been the roughest patch he's ever faced.

It's not one he's avoiding, though.

"It's a new point in my life, a new chapter, new challenges," Harris said during the week. "I am glad that I am here, in this position where there is a lot of adversity, humps and mistakes. That is what makes good players and good teams. This is a process. This is a part of the process. This is where we are at right now. We're in that road and process where when you come together as a team and capitalize on mistakes and hold each other accountable. I wouldn't take back anything. I like where I am. You just have to learn. It's part of the process. It's part of the sport."

Harris never averaged less than five yards per carry in college but has yet to average over four yards per attempt in the NFL.

A season where the hype around Harris was loud, and being named Captain appeared to be the beginning of a special run has turned rotten. The sour taste is strong, but Harris knows he has to put his head down and continue to work.

"It's easy to be a captain when you are winning," Harris said. "It's easy to be a leader when you are winning. I think you shouldn't be judged at that. You should be judged when you are in the position you are now. Going out there to practice every day and not pointing the finger is a starting point. Putting your head down and keep grinding and chopping wood."

His motto is to continue to work no matter what. As the Steelers look to work through the losing season, and a game against the Eagles, he'll continue that mindset.

"We have to go into practice every day like we are 0-0," Harris said. "After a win, after a loss, you come in there and it's Day 1 and you have to start from the bottom. Execute the game plan, whatever it is. Make sure you go into practice and execute whatever it is. You put your head down and keep grinding. That is where we are right now. It's part of the process."

