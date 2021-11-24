Evaluating Najee Harris' Rookie of the Year Competition

Is the Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick the front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Najee Harris needed no time to welcome himself to the NFL game. But even with a strong opening half, is he the front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Through 10 games this season, Harris has recorded 685 rushing yards, 337 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

Right now, Harris' biggest competition comes from AFC North foe Ja'Marr Chase and former teammate Mac Jones. Fan Nation breaks down what each candidate brings and their chances of walking away with the award this season.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Can Steelers Lose to Bengals? Can They Win AFC North?

Steelers Place Ray-Ray McCloud on COVID-19 List

Mike Tomlin Discusses Devin Bush Play

Steelers Hopeful for Return of Four Players This Week

Steelers Open as Underdogs to Bengals