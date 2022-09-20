Six Steelers Nominated for 2023 Hall of Fame Class

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are well represented on the initial list of 2023 Pro Football Hall of candidates. The team announced that kicker Gary Anderson, linebackers Chad Brown, James Farrior and James Harrison, nose tackle Casey Hampton and wide receiver Hines Ward.

Anderson holds the Steelers franchise record for points scored and is third on the NFL's all-time scoring list. Brown made the All-Rookie team in 1993, earned first-team All-Pro honors in 1996 and recorded over 1,000 tackles during his career. Farrior spent the bulk of his career in Pittsburgh, where he won two Super Bowls and made two All-Pro teams before being inducted to the Steelers Ring of Honor in 2020.

Harrison, a two-time world champion with the Steelers and the 2008 defensive player of the year, is up for Hall of Fame consideration for the first time. Hampton was named to the Steelers' All-Time team during the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebration after winning two Super Bowls and making five Pro Bowls. Ward was a two-time champion as well and even won Super Bowl XL MVP honors in addition to three All-Pro selections.

The list of Modern-Era candidates is made up of 129 players from each phase of the game. The group will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 Finalists in January.

