Steelers Not Done Yet? Next Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are making surprising decision after surprising decision, with no real indication of when or what they're going to do next. And in an offseason that has completely changed the "Steeler way," you just can't guess what Pittsburgh is going to do next - but it feels like there's more coming.
This team didn't try to go all-in just to get almost there. And if they see another opportunity they feel betters their chances of winning a Super Bowl now, what's to stop them this time? It didn't stop them the last - or the one before that... Or the one before that.
So, what's next? Where are the holes and how do the Steelers plan to fill them?
You can identify two areas of need the Steelers still have heading into training camp. Unless Roman Wilson takes a massive step forward or Jonnu Smith is slotted to be a wide receiver instead of a tight end, Pittsburgh could use another wideout.
They've already called around to inquire about a few names, which helped them land Smith. But they could certainly make more calls, or probably are. That's not the twist, though.
If the Steelers have shown us anything this offseason it's that players can be moved. There may be two names that they view as replaceable - or already replaced - that they can move this summer as well.
Then, there's the free agency pool, which includes big names at one position. A position the Steelers have left open after trading Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins.
Jalen Ramsey may be playing some safety this season, but if the Steelers view him as a cornerback, or want to have a three-man rotation that might be the best in the NFL, then they can still go out and sign a starter.
There are four names on the market and Pittsburgh could grab any one of them for cheap. There's a good chance they might.
