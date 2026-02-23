Could Steelers Bring Back Minkah Fitzpatrick?

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers need a stronger secondary for 2026 and there is one player that they may consider bringing back.

The Miami Dolphins have held trade talks surrounding safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz , who spent most of his career with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh traded their 2020 first round draft pick to Miami for Fitzpatrick early in the 2019 season and he spent six seasons through 2024 with the team as one of their best defensive talents.

The Steelers parted ways with Fitzpatrick last offseason sending him and a 2027 fifth round pick to the Dolphins for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith.

With the Steelers needing some help in their secondary this offseason, Fitzpatrick might make sense for them next campaign.

Will the Steelers Land Fitzpatrick?

The Steelers and Dolphins would makes sense for trade partners around Fitzpatrick, except for the fact that NFL teams can't trade a player back to the same team within two years of that trade, which would make the earliest trade date, June 30, 2027.

Miami would then have to release Fitzpatrick for Pittsburgh to bring him back, but that isn't really likely.

Fitzpatrick is in his last year with the Dolphins, where he will make $15.6 million in 2026. This is the final season of a four-year, $73.61 million extension he signed with the Steelers ahead of the 2022 season.

Aug 23, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Dolphins would have to incur a dead cap hit of almost $13 million, if they release or trade Fitzpatrick by June 1, but would also save them $5,853,000 against their cap.

Miami is already over the cap this season and is looking to trade quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, so there is a chance they could make this move.

That chance is quite minimal, as trading Fitzpatrick to another team would make more sense for the Dolphins, then just releasing him or placing him on waivers for the Steelers to acquire.

Why the Steelers Would Sign Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick had a solid tenure with the Steelers, starting off as a big-time interception ball hawk, before transitioning into a run-stop first safety.

He co-led the NFL with six interceptions in 2022 and had 17 interceptions his first four seasons, before having just two interceptions his last two seasons with the Steelers and just one last season with the Dolphins.

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Fitzpatrick was a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-team First Team All-Pro honoree with the Steelers, playing an important role for the defense earlier in his career.

The Steelers also struggled with their secondary last year and in pass defense, giving up the fourth-most passing yards per game (243.9).

Pittsburgh originally had Ramsey at cornerback, but moved him to safety after Deshon Elliott suffered a season-ending injury in a home loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.

The Steelers will get Elliott back next season and adding Fitzpatrick alongside Ramsey and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. would make for a better secondary overall.

