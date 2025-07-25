Steelers LB Makes Bold Claim: Best in the World?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers expect linebacker Payton Wilson to take a huge step forward in his second season in the NFL. The middle linebacker was an immediate piece of the Steelers' defense in his rookie campaign. Still, he's now set to occupy a pivotal role in the MLB rotation alongside Cole Holcomb, Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison.
The rising expectations and standard is no issue for the second-year Steelers defender. Speaking to reporters at the team's training camp at Saint Vincent's College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Wilson discussed bringing more confidence to the room and improving on his rookie season. Now with a year under his belt, he's ready to be his best self. That best self includes being the best cover linebacker in the NFL.
"I feel like I'm one of the better cover linebackers in the world to be honest," he said. "I feel like any tight end, any running back that lines up out there, I'm willing to go toe-to-toe with them."
That speed was evident during Wilson's first year in the league. As a rookie, he started four games, forced one fumble, recovered one fumble, hauled in one interception and made 78 combined tackles. He was all over the field at times, showing how much of an impact his speed and explosiveness can have.
Now, the goal is for Wilson to become a three-down linebacker for the defense. That's the next step he's looking to take in year two.
"I think it's just continuing to get trust from the coaches. Obviously, this camp is going to play a massive role in that." he said. "Just being able to get out there this year and show out in camp that I can play all three downs. I can play any position at linebacker on the field, and I can play no matter what the situation is."
If he takes that next step and becomes a smothering cover linebacker, the Steelers' defense will become even more dangerous. The rotation they are currently slated to roll through is already one of the best in the NFL, but if Wilson becomes the true standout, it will be far and away the best in the league. That starts with Wilson proving he is, in fact, the best cover linebacker in the world and able to be a three-down contributor in Pittsburgh.
