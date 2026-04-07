Steelers Mock Draft: New Position in First-Round

With less than three weeks remaining before the 2026 NFL Draft arrives, all eyes are on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the city itself, which is set to host the event for the first time.

The Steelers currently have 12 picks in their back pocket, four of which are compensatory selections, though the organization is almost certain to wheel and deal at least a little bit.

With that, here is a seven-round Steelers mock draft aimed at predicting what the team will do this year.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 21: Kadyn Proctor, Offensive Lineman - Alabama

There's been a recent buzz surrounding Proctor's name in relation to the Steelers, and he's suddenly become the most popular player mocked to the team at No. 21 overall.

Though a handful of wide receivers, including Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. and Texas A&M's KC Concepcion, as well as Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, would also make sense in this spot, we're staying chalky here and going with the Alabama product.

Proctor started at left tackle for the Crimson Tide in 2025, and his 6-foot-7, 352-pound frame projects well long-term there, but he might be better off playing at guard to begin his NFL career.

With a hole at left guard following the departure of Isaac Seumalo to the Arizona Cardinals in free agency, Proctor's movement skills and strength would translate well to the interior for Pittsburgh, and it could then look to slide him over to tackle somewhere down the line.

Round 2, Pick 49: Chris Brazzell II, Wide Receiver - Tennessee

TRADE: Steelers send 2026 second-round pick (No. 53) and 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 161) to the Minnesota Vikings for 2026 second-round pick (No. 49)

With a run on receivers at the beginning of the second round in this scenario, Pittsburgh pounces on the opportunity to trade up four spots with the Vikings and landing an intriguing talent in Brazzell.

The Steelers still need another starting-caliber option at the position to pair with DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. Brazzell, who began his collegiate career at Tulane before transferring to Tennessee ahead of the 2024 campaign, would fit well despite the fact that he wouldn't necessarily Pittsburgh a diversity of skill sets at receiver.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Brazzell has exceptional speed (4.37-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine) to go alongside his big frame, providing him with an advantage on jump balls and in the vertical passing game as a whole.

Brazzell's not exactly strong and isn't super dynamic in the open field, but he would help Pittsburgh stretch the field, which frankly is a needed aspect of the offense now that head coach Mike McCarthy is in charge.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in pass action against the Miami Hurricanes during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Round 3, Pick 76: Kyle Louis, Linebacker - Pitt

Though Patrick Queen is in line to return for the 2026 campaign, the Steelers still have a hole at inside linebacker for the future next to Payton Wilson, who isn't full-proof himself.

Pittsburgh should be plenty familiar with Louis, who shared a facility with the team over the past four years while starring at Pitt.

He has special athleticism and coverage skills for the position, making him a potentially dangerous and versatile weapon in Patrick Graham's defense who can play in the box or in the slot.

Round 3, Pick 85: Drew Allar, Quarterback - Penn State

Aaron Rodgers feels like a lock to return to the Steelers, but the future of the position is still a massive question mark.

While everyone involved would love if Will Howard worked out under McCarthy, who has done nothing but rave about him, the 2025 sixth-round pick is an unknown after his rookie year was largely derailed by a freak hand injury he suffered during training camp.

Allar is coming off a season-ending ankle injury himself and has mechanics that must be overhauled, but his arm talent and all-around potential makes him worth taking a swing on in the third round.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley (6) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Round 3, Pick 99: Zakee Wheatley, Safety - Penn State

With Jaquan Brisker, DeShon Elliott and Darnell Savage all set to reach free agency next offseason, the Steelers don't have a ton to point to in terms of long-term options at the position.

Wheatley, who once had first-round buzz, is tight with Joey Porter Jr. from their days playing together in the Nittany Lions' secondary and provides plus-speed as a physically-minded player who can move around the defense, much like Louis.

Round 4, Pick 108: Tacario Davis, Cornerback - Washington

TRADE: Steelers send two 2026 fourth-round picks (Nos. 121 and 135) and 2026 seventh-round pick (No. 224) to the Denver Broncos for 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 108) and 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 170)

The Steelers continue loading up on secondary pieces here, this time going with Davis after bringing him in for a top-30 visit.

At 6-foot-4 and 194 pounds, Davis is a lengthy cornerback who has standout ball skills and is at his best when he's in press coverage.

Sep 13, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jeff Caldwell (9) makes a catch against Northwestern State Demons linebacker Kolbe Cage (16) and cornerback Troy Santa Marina Jr. (30) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Round 5, Pick 170: Jeff Caldwell, Wide Receiver - Cincinnati

The Steelers double-up at receiver with Caldwell, who transferred to Cincinnati from FCS program Lindenwood ahead of the 2025 season, after having previously taken Brazzell.

Another player who went on a top-30 visit with the team, Caldwell is a freakish athlete who ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and has exceptional size at 6-foot-5.

The sky is the limit for Caldwell, but his chances of reaching his full potential comes down to whether or not he can improve as a route runner and from an overall technical standpoint.

Round 6, Pick 216: Riley Nowakowski, Tight End - Indiana

Fresh off a national title at Indiana, Nowakowski is an ideal replacement for Connor Heyward, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

A superb blocker who can also make an impact as a receiving option and allow the Steelers to get creative with their looks on offense, Nowakowski would complete a talented tight end room that already features Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) runs with the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. pursues during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Round 7, Pick 230: James Thompson Jr., Defensive Tackle - Illinois

Yet another player whom the Steelers hosted on a top-30 visit, Thompson is a strong interior defensive lineman at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds who profiles as a rotational run defender with little to no pass-rushing ability at this stage.

Round 7, Pick 237: Joshua Braun, Offensive Lineman - Kentucky

With its final pick of the draft, Pittsburgh takes a chance on a massive SEC offensive lineman in Braun who stands at 6-foot-6 and could compete for a backup role as a rookie.

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